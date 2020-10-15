Man jailed for life after killing friend in “horrific attack”.

Martin Green, 49, has today (Thursday, October 15) been jailed for life after pleading guilty to killing Stuart Morris at his flat in Heathcott Road on Tuesday April 14.

-- Advertisement --



Shortly before 5.25pm that day police were called to the property where they discovered 50-year-old Stuart’s body.

A post-mortem examination Stuart had died as a result of multiple stab and blunt force injuries.

Green fabricated a story that he had been out to the shops and returned to find his friend dead.

CCTV evidence, witness statements and a forensic examination of the scene quickly revealed Green’s web of lies and he was charged with murder.

He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court to life in prison and was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years and 10 months before he will be considered eligible for parole.

Detective Inspector Kenny Henry from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team was the senior investigating officer.

He said: “Stuart suffered a horrific death at the hands of Green, a man who he thought was his friend. I have been a detective for many years and dealt with a number of serious cases where a degree of violence was used, however the sheer level of violence used in this crime was shocking.

“I am pleased Green has admitted to the murder and spared the family the traumatic experience of hearing the details of Stuart’s last hours during the court proceedings.”

After sentencing, a statement was released on behalf of Stuart’s family.

“Our dad was so special to us. He was always there when we needed him and we now have no-one to turn to. Our dad was our rock and our shoulder to cry on. He was our big, cuddly, gentle giant that didn’t in any way deserve to be murdered.

“We never got to say goodbye, or to have one last ‘I love you’ or one of his hugs where all your troubles just melt away. We never got to say ‘thank you’ for being our dad, grandad, brother and friend and always being there and just being him. He was so important to us and we are so lucky to have had a dad like our dad in our lives.

“We wake up every day hoping it’s a bad dream but then reality sinks in and it’s another day that has passed without him. No matter how many years pass, kind words or speaking out loud, all we have left are memories and photos to tell and show our children and our loved ones.

“We want Martin to understand that these words come direct from all of us and to know that he can no longer hide behind his lies and deceit. We want him to know that he has put this family through six months of hell and heartbreak, knowing his guilt and not accepting responsibility for the brutal murder of someone who was supposed to be his friend.

“We will never understand why he did this especially knowing our family’s tragic past. He knew that Dad’s niece was murdered in 1994 and the emotional affect this had on our Dad. Martin has made us relive the unlivable and robbed us of our future without him.

Thank you for reading this article “Man jailed for life after killing friend in “horrific attack”

For more up-to-the-minute International, National and Local News, visit Euro Weekly News website.