Maguire and James both see red as England lose in the Nations League

ENGLAND players Harry Maguire and Reece James both see red as Southgate’s side lose to Denmark in the Nations League.

The Three Lions lost 1-0 at Wembley, a result that sees them drop to third in their group.

Maguire, who has had a difficult few months, was sent off in the first half after receiving his second yellow card on 32 minutes.

A crazy three minutes led to Denmark taking the lead after Kyle Walker conceded another penalty, albeit a soft one, for fouling Thomas Delaney in the box.

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen stepped on to slot home from the spot to score on his 100th game for his country.

Gareth Southgate will be disappointed not to have scored in the second half after such a good performance against world number one side Belgium in their last outing.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel did a superb job denying Mason Mount who should have scored with his close-range header and a last-gasp challenge from Simon Kjaer denied Conor Coady late on.

After the final whistle, youngster Reece James saw red as he was sent off for his over-the-top protestations towards the officials.

This defeat meant England suffered only their second home loss in a competitive match in 13 years and leaves the side in a precarious position going into the next round of Nations League games in November.

Southgate’s men must avoid defeat in their visit to Belgium on November 15 in order to stay in contention to win the group.

