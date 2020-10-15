Macron put in his place by EU Leaders

Macron put in his place yesterday by EU Leaders over fishing regulations amid fears he could ruin the other countries’ economies.

European leaders are trying to force Macron to swallow his pride so they can secure future access to the UK´s Coastal waters. This will come as a blow to the French Leaders as he wants a deal for his fisherman. The fishing row seems to be the biggest obstacle to get a post-Brexit Deal.

With the exit date looming, leading members such as Angela Merkle are expected to wade in on the conflict, arguing that there are much bigger economic issues to deal with and to secure a deal with the UK or lose the right to fish in British waters.

A reliable source said: “Everybody knows if there is no deal then European quotas in British waters is zero – now it’s 100 percent.”

But even as late as Wednesday, October 15, Macron would still not compromising and has made threats to block a deal over fishing.

Clement Beaune, a European Minister, said, “The British want their waters back and this, they believe, gives them leverage”

