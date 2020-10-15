Liverpool gym issued fines for refusing to close under lockdown rules

ARMED police have issued a Liverpool gym owner with a £1,000 fine for refusing to shut following Tier 3 lockdown rules.
Nick Whitcombe defied the newly-imposed lockdown rules and refused to close Bodytech Fitness in Moreton because they ‘won’t have one to come back to’ if he did.
A member of the public noticed that the gym was still open for business and called the police who issued a warning instructing him to close. when he didn’t shut the premises, ‘seven or eight’ armed police officers turned up his gym, demanding that it close or face a fine.
This week, Liverpool – and the neighbouring five boroughs which make up the city region – were put under Tier 3 COVID-19 lockdown.
Mr Whitcombe shared footage of police at his gym saying, ‘We have just received our first £1,000 fine at Body Tech.
‘After meeting with the police yesterday, they told us we would get a warning first day, then a second warning, £100 fine, £200 fine and so on.
‘They were with us this morning, gave us our warning. Then came back this afternoon, orders from their top boss to issue a fine straight away.
We are so close to having this turned around, please support us, we can do this. https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-liverpool-gyms • 22,000,000 (22 million) gym visits resulted in a mere 78 Covid cases • Uk gyms showing just 0.35 cases per 100,000 visits Then we have the latest (unpublished study) since the increase in positive tests https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-derbyshire-54464470 • Gyms are still only showing 1.7% percent of cases, but they want to close us and keep restaurants open which have a higher rate of 9.6% cases, which is still CRAZY LOW so these should also stay open. Mental health – the gym helps so many people with their mental health daily. • Male suicide is now at an all time high – https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3431 Data published by the Office for National Statistics on 1 September showed that in 2019 the suicide rate among men and boys was 16.9 deaths per 100 000, the highest since 2000 and slightly above the 2018 rate of 16.2 per 100 000. The suicide rate among women and girls was 5.3 deaths per 100 000 in 2019, up from 5.0 per 100 000 in 2018 and the highest since 2004. Overall, 5691 suicides (4303 in men and boys) were registered in England and Wales in 2019, giving an age standardised rate of 11 deaths per 100 000 people. A total of 5420 were registered in 2018 (10.5 per 100 000). Further supported by this https://academic.oup.com/qjmed/article/113/10/707/5857612 which discusses suicide, mental health and COVID The Government has ignored all the above facts and evidence and even ignored the calls of the Great Barrington Declaration 7,000 scientists & medics worldwide calling for a new strategy to allow us to live our lives. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-lockdown-measures-restrictions-boris-johnson-great-barrington-b862393.html Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool has also last week, stated he does not agree with the measures the government are enforcing on Merseyside and they did not let him have a say about HIS REGION and that the government are “more interested in what they look like, rather than the evidence”
‘So, they’ve told us ‘close immediately’ or I’ll take a £1,000 fine.
‘Obviously, we still had quite a lot of members training and I said to the officers, ‘I’m not asking anyone to leave. Even if I am I’m going to let them finish their sessions first’.
‘So they’ve issued the fine. The first one’s £1,000. They can come back in three hours and issue £2,000. Three hours after that £4,000.
‘It’s disappointing. They sent out seven or eight firearms officers, what a waste of resources.’
‘If we close our facility we won’t have one to come back to. We will not have a gym to come back to. There will be no business, there will be no gym, there will be no jobs.’