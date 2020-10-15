Junta de Andalucia announces increased help for self employed and business owners

THE Minister of Employment, Training and Self-Employed Work, Rocío Blanco, has announced in the Andalucian Parliament that it intends to increase the amount of rental assistance for self-employed workers and highlighted the great reception that the measure has had, which has already seen 5,007 people apply, almost half of the initial forecasts.

During her appearance at the Employment, Training and Self-Employed Commission, Rocío Blanco reviewed the different types of help that have already been put in place to support the self-employed, a group of which she has highlighted its positive evolution despite the pandemic, with 5,642 new members of the Special Regime for Self-Employment (RETA) since February despite the pandemic.

In her review of the different support measures that have been put in place, the counselor first mentioned the Program to Simulate the Creation and Consolidation of Self-Employed Work, which includes the different aids to help the costs of Social Security contributions and thus expand the economic savings of the state flat rate, which has been requested by 25,461 self-employed workers. The counselor has added that the self-employed under this measure save up to 2,679 euros per year and that during 2020 a budget of 13.3 million has been planned.

After the state of alarm, the Board launched another measure to provide liquidity to the self-employed, the aid of 300 euros, a measure that the counselor has stood out for the speed of its management through automated procedures, which has allowed 47,732 self-employed workers to have already received it, with an investment of 13.03 million euros.