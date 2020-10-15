Javea Players recount a lifelong friendship onstage in November

JAVEA PLAYERS’ next production is Love Letters at the Studio Theatre in November.

This will run between Tuesday November 10 – Saturday November 14 and also Tuesday November 17 – Saturday November 21 at 8pm.

When Melissa writes a thank-you note to Andrew Makepeace III, asking why he gave her The Lost Princess of Oz for her birthday, a romantic friendship and correspondence lasting almost half a century was born.

Both from affluent East Coast families – Melissa has more money, but Andy has better parents – they communicate with each other through angst-ridden boarding school experiences, European adventures and career ups and downs.

The language is wry, witty and balanced by reflexive sadness, mixing admiration and horror for Eastern WASP repression and snobbery.

Despite painful differences they remain each other’s most trusted confidante and are “true lovers” on paper, if not real life.

A R Gurney’s Love Letters is a tender, tragi-comic and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends.

The Studio Theatre’s usual capacity is reduced by 50 per cent to allow adequate social distancing, hence the second week. Tickets cost €11.50.

More information is available from the www.javeaplayers.com website.

Each night at 6pm La Cocina will run its pre-theatre dinner of a Tapas menu with a large glass of wine for €17.50. Bookings on 96 579 5140 are essential.