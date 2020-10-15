Italian woman who drugged her co-worker’s coffee has been jailed

AN Italian woman who drugged her co-worker’s coffee for nine months has been jailed for four years.

After Mariangela Cerrato heard that there may be possible job cuts coming within insurance company Bra for who she worked, she came up with the heinous act to spike her co-worker’s coffee – in the hopes that her colleague would get sacked.

The 54-year-old, who worked in a similar role as her victim, would offer to do the daily coffee run for the team where she would sprinkle benzodiazepine powder into her co-worker’s cappuccino.

The victim realised something was wrong when she drove into a tree and when doctors explained they had no concerns about her health, and that they could not find anything wrong with her, she began to worry.

“The drug induces fatigue, headaches, dizziness and muscular pain and my client’s work rate slowed after she drank the cappuccino,” said Cristiano Burdese, the lawyer for the female victim.

However, on the days she was not a work she felt fine.

Cerrato even encouraged her victim to drink extra coffee, saying: “Come on, I will bring you a coffee, what harm can it do you?”, which raised the victims suspicions.

After that, the woman kept a sample of the coffee’s Cerrato gave her and it was when tested that she found it contained an “extremely high” dose of benzodiazepine.

The victim eventually went to the police after secretly filming Cerrato putting the powder in the drink.

Cerrato is set to appeal her conviction.

