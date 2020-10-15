Idris Elba and his wife aim to raise awareness about climate change

IDRIS ELBA and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, aim to raise awareness about climate change after recently speaking on a BBC Radio 5 Live podcast.

The couple appeared on the new show, “What Planet Are We On?”, where they encouraged individuals to take responsibility and assured them they can make a difference.

“There is definitely something that we can all do. You are doing it now listening to this. There is hope,” said Luther star Elba.

Model and actress Sabrina stated: “There are solutions and it’s figuring out what those solutions are and how we can each play a part because we do know that every person can make a difference.

“It is so easy to feel hopeless when you do hear all of that scaremongering but people can make a change. Each individual person.”

Climate change is a very contentious issue with many people taking to the streets to demand governments take action.

The 48-year-old British actor continued: “There’s no shortage of voices talking about climate change and the green debate but there’s not much visibility on the people that haven’t much at all and still suffer climate change.”

The couple are campaigners for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) which include projects aimed at making food production more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Speaking about climate change and the future, 29-year-old Sabrina said: “We’ve just got married. I want to have children one day and bring them into a world which I don’t think will be destroyed in the coming years.”

