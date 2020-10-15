Heston’s The Fat Duck closes after Covid outbreak

HESTON Blumenthal’s illustrious The Fat Duck restaurant is forced to close for two weeks after an outbreak of Covid on the premises.

A spokesperson for the eatery told the Mail Online that in order: “to continuously monitor the safety of our staff and our guests, we have been proactively testing our full team on a regular basis.

Unfortunately in the past few days, a number of employees have returned positive tests, which has resulted in them self-isolating at home.”

The exclusive restaurant based in Bray, Berkshire holds 3 Michelin stars and will set you back a whopping £255 per head. It is thought to be the first Michelin-starred restaurant to close because of the outbreak. Because of government restrictions, the Fat Duck only reopened on August 15th.

The restaurant emailed its customers to inform them that it had been forced to close for two weeks after several staff members tested positive for Covid.

“We have therefore decided to close the restaurant as of 14th October for the mandatory two-week self-isolation period. We have made this proactive decision which we hope will act as a circuit-breaker and ensure Covid-19 doesn’t spread to our other staff,” The spokesman said.

