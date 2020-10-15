Heineken fined £2m for forcing pubs to stock its beers and ciders

The major beer brand runs Star Pubs and Bars, and according to the Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA), it “seriously and repeatedly” broke rules for three years after receiving complaints from several pubs that were pressured into selling Heineken brands – which includes Amstel, Birra Moretti and Bulmers cider.

Star Pubs covers 2,500 pubs of which, 1,900 are covered by the PCA in England and Wales.