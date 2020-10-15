Greater Manchester refuses tier 3 lockdown without extra Government funding.

A DECISION to reclassify Manchester from second tier to ‘very high risk’ three tier has been delayed amid a standoff between local leaders and the Department of Health.

And at a meeting this morning, the Treasury refused calls for extra funding, reports the Manchester Evening News.

And an anticipated statement from Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burham at 11am today is likely to be rescheduled because a decision has not been reached as to whether the region should be three tiered or not.

The Government and local leaders are expected to talk further this afternoon, after which an announcement on the region’s classification is expected to be made.

Yesterday, the Labour mayor made clear his opposition to moving into the strictest tier, and threatened to take legal action against the Government if tier three was imposed.

Residents living in tier three areas are banned from socialising with other households both indoors and in private gardens, while bars and pubs will have to close unless they can operate as restaurants only.

It has just been announced that London will enter Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, which begin from midnight on Friday evening.

