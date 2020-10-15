Girl, 14, dies during abortion after being raped by an uncle in Pakistan

A 14 year old girl who was six months pregnant has died during an abortion after being repeatedly raped by her uncle in Okara.

Although abortion is legal in Pakistan at 6 months if the life of the mother is a risk, local media sources report that the girl died of complications as a result of the late stage of the pregnancy and died in hospital.

-- Advertisement --



The girl, named only as Uzma by the local media went to live with her aunt and uncle in the city of Okara in Punjab after her parents separated. The hospital confirmed that she was repeatedly raped by her uncle over a 6 month period. When her aunt and uncle discovered she was pregnant, they forced her to have a termination.

In September, amid public outcry over the gang rape of a young woman, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for sex offenders to be hanged or chemically castrated.

Following her death, Uzma’s father registered a complaint with Okara police; her uncle Ghulam Anwar and his wife Sajida Bibi were both arrested.

