Five years have past since Lisa Brown went missing - Search is still ongoing

FIVE years have passed and the family of missing Scot Lisa Brown are issuing a fresh appeal to try and finally discover what happened to the fun-loving thirty-two-year-old from Dumbarton.

Lisa’s Ex-Partner has been arrested for involvement in drug trafficking and they are hoping this will give people the confidence now to come forward and give them the closure they so desperately seek.

As the family continues their search help from a GoFundMe page is helping, donations can be made here – GoFundMe

A recent Facebook post from the Find Lisa Brown page is once again encouraging people to come forward, sadly last year Lisa’s mother passed away haunted by the disappearance of her daughter.

“In the last few months, life has changed for us all.

Maybe you have lost your job, haven’t been able to work and are finding things difficult, maybe your loyalties have changed or you have had time to think and your conscience is bothering you, whatever the reason we are still offering a life-changing/substantial reward for information on where Lisa could be or the conviction of her murder.

The threat is no longer there if you are afraid to speak up, a long prison sentence has fixed that.

Nearly 5 years have past and life hasn’t moved on for us, we still hope and wait on news that could tell us where she is or bring her justice, maybe then we can try and pick up our lives again and give us some peace. We will never again be the family we were but not knowing where she is and her killer/killers getting away with this we will never get over or accept. Would you?

Do you think he/they would help you?

So if you have any information on Lisa please contact the information posted, it is totally confidential.”