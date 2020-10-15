First effective Ebola drug treatment approved for use by the FDA.

THE US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now approved for use the first ever drug treatment for Ebola. The news was released on Wednesday, October 14.

-- Advertisement --



The treatment consists of a cocktail of three antibody drugs which attacks and kills the virus that has killed tens of thousands of people in West Africa to date. Ebola currently has an exceptionally high mortality rate of 90%.

The drug has been developed, trialled and approved by the pharmaceutical company, Regeneron. The company that is also developing an artificial antibody treatment for COVID-19, however the two treatments are unrelated.

A previous drug that was green-lit last year for use in treating Ebola however it demonstrated little effectiveness in increasing the survival odds of patients.

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) associate commissioner, Peter Pitts, said, “If there is an approved treatment for it, that’s as close to a miracle as you get.”

“Afterall, ‘Ebola is a death sentence, COVID-19 is not,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “First effective Ebola drug treatment approved”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!