Finnish airline offering inflight meals to eat at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FINNAIR is bringing its range of inflight meals to stores across Finland for would-be travellers who miss the taste of airline food.

Taste of Finneair meals are available at K-Citymarket in Vantaa Tammisto from today.

And there are plans to offer the dishes in the chain’s stores across the country.

“We want to offer the opportunity for a Finnair experience and everyday luxury at home, now that travel has been restricted in many ways,” said Marika Nieminen, Finnair Kitchen’s Director of Operations .

“At the same time, this is a new business opening for us and employs our chefs in Vantaa. It is especially great that at a time when most of Finnair Kitchen’s employees have been laid off, we can bring work and employment to our employees through a new experiment.”

The meals have been inspired by Finnair’s Business-class high-quality meals, said the airline.

Two main course options are available throughout the week from Monday to Sunday and an additional one appetiser from Friday to Sunday.

The menu will change every two weeks.

“The meals are inspired by Nordic and Japanese flavors and seasonal ingredients. The menus include, for example, Finnish smoke and reindeer, as well as a serving of beef and teriyaki radish sauce, which draws on Tokyo’s street food culture.

“We are excited when we can make familiar flavors easily available to people in the grocery store,” said Juha Stenholm, Head of Product Development at Finnair Kitchen .

