Father who sexually abused his daughters to get a paltry six-month sentence in Australia.

An Australian father has been convicted of sexually abusing his three daughters over a 30-year period will only see himself serve a six-month prison sentence.

The man pleaded guilty to eight counts of indecent treatment of his children’s who were aged between five and 13 years old at the time of the abuse.

The court has been brought to court 36-years after the abuse took place and one of the daughters has said that they are the ones who feel like they have been handed a life sentence due to the mental and emotional effects of their father’s actions towards them as children.

One of the daughters told the courts in her testimony that her father, 63, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is a very “sick man” who had been free to live a normal life despite the abuse the girls suffered.

One daughter told the court that she had received “A lifelong one filled with pain, anger, sadness, self-loathing, fear, distrust and hate.”

“But the part of the sentence that hurts the most is the loss of a father, that I will never have again … Daddy, why, why did you do this to me, your little girl?”

“I have fought hard to have you punished for this crime against me and my two sisters,” she said.

Another daughter said the man took away her innocence, dignity and self-worth.

The Brisbane Court heard that the assault on the girls spanned a five-year period from 1984 while the girl’s mother was on shift patterns for her employment.

There has been much anger about the shortness of the sentence handed down with no explanation yet as to why the sentence is so short for such consistent abuse of the women.

