Elderly man, 86, found dead in a hospital bathroom two days after his appointment.

THE pensioner was found dead in a hospital bathroom at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona days after he had visited the centre for a routine blood test.

The elderly man’s family reported him missing to Catalonia police force Mossos d’Esquadra, when he didn’t return home.

Sources from the hospital told Efe that a deceased person was found in a bathroom on Friday, October 9. His appointment was on the previous Wednesday.

Police reviewed CCTV images from the hospital, and it was discovered the 89-year-old had entered the centre, but had not left.

A hospital spokesman told the same media outlet “the Mossos d’Esquadra notified us on Friday of the disappearance and on Friday we found the deceased person, who was an outpatient, not admitted,at the hospital.”

They added that “the Hospital Security Commission is reviewing the security protocols to find out exactly how this situation has occurred. In this way, we will also prevent a similar situation from being repeated in the future.”

It is believed the elderly man could have been unwell on the Wednesday of his appointment, entered the bathroom and died there “from unknown causes without anyone noticing his presence from Wednesday until they found him on Friday”.

Hospital bosses said they have contacted the family of the deceased to express their condolences “and explain the progress in the review of the security protocol.”

