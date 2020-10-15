Durham University has experienced a major increase in positive Covid-19 cases. The cases are not only students but also the staff.

Durham University Covid-19 spike with almost 1,000 positive cases! There have been six staff that have tested positive along with over 950 students that also tested positive in the last week, from October 7 to October 14.

The week prior, a little over 220 people at the university tested positive. The virus has spread extremely fast and has caused an uproar in the University. The Durham County Council Public Health Team have been working with the University to add appropriate restrictions and prevention measures.

The University put rules in place on October 8 to stop students moving around in an attempt to stop the spreading. These measures go along with the new government restrictions. Durham County now has around 1,700 cases. Most students are staff members and are now self-isolating within the University grounds or in their own homes. Taking the precautions necessary to recover from the virus.

