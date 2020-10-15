Meet Ruby. She’s a 10-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback who can still chase pigeons, but also loves to sleep in the sun. When Sarah her owner goes on holiday with her family, they leave Ruby behind, so she is safe and comfortable at home. She looks for HouseSitMatch house sitters to care for Ruby and the other pets at home.

Here’s what Sarah does to prepare for her trip, however, far in advance it is planned

Note down Ruby’s routine- the house sitter will need to understand this routine Ensure the regular visits to the vet are calendarised–Ruby has a monthly check up on her rheumatism Watch the diet– as Ruby ages, her movement is restricted. Less exercise means her eating is monitored Adapt your home and outings–senior dogs can find steps and leaping into a car difficult. Ruby uses a ramp Ensure you find pet sitters who love dogs– use a service like HouseSitMatch.com to help you find pet lovers

How does it work?

HouseSitMatch can help you find suitable sitters. Join our network for a small annual fee. You get ID checked for safety and then build your advert saying when you are going on holiday. House sitters see your advert, they respond and you choose whom you’d like to care for your pets.

Thank you for reading this column, “Caring for older dogs”. For more, visit the Euro Weekly News website.