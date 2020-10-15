Breaking News -Trumps lawyer is caught mocking Chinese people

RACIST Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer appeared to accidentally post a video clip of him mocking Chinese people to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, October 14, before quickly changing the footage to private.

-- Advertisement --



Giuliani performed a Chinese accent and mocked bowing as he told conservative YouTuber Jayne Zirkle that she was going to be the next big model there.

He apparently did not know the camera was still rolling after he finished up an interview for his channel with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and continued talking to his team.

Trumps lawyer is caught mocking Chinese people in an unedited video uploaded with the racist display at the end.

Unreal. Rudy Giuliani was recorded doing a racist stereotypical Chinese accent and bow. He was caught because his staff uploaded the video to his own YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/7e80tD8UD4 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 15, 2020



This is not the first time that Trumps lawyer has been caught being accidentally recorded.

It is however the first time Trumps lawyer is caught mocking Chinese people.

He mistakenly called an NBC reporter last year and talked unknowingly about overseas dealings and his need for cash in a three-minute voicemail.

He has also ccidentally dialed a reporter just 18 days before this leaving a voicemail in which he complained to another person about becoming the target of public attacks because he slammed a powerful Democrat.

The embarrassing video comes the same week that it was revealed Giuliani provided the New York Post with explosive emails on Joe Biden’s son Hunter.