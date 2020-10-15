Breaking News- The government will raise the IVA on sugary drinks from 10 to 21 per cent

THE Government has confirmed today Thursday, October 15, that it will increase the IVA on sugary and sweetened beverages from 10 per cent to 21 per cent, with the aim of promoting healthier habits and lifestyles.

-- Advertisement --



The measure is included in the budget plan that the Executive has sent to Brussels.

Taxes are to be imposed on certain behaviours that are harmful to the environment, health or society in general to raise the cost of their consumption.

The measure is part of the new package which the Government intends to modify the Spanish tax system.

“The estimated impact of the set of tax measures and the new Law against Tax Fraud stands at 6,847 million in 2021 and 2,323 million in 2022 on a cash basis,” explains the Government.

Among the new taxes that will be applied in 2021 are the Tax on Certain Digital Services (popularly known as the Google rate ) and the Tax on Financial Transactions ( Tobin rate ), which were recently approved by Parliament.

“Next year environmental taxation will also be promoted, in line with the recommendations of the European Commission. The creation of the Tax on Single-use Plastic Containers is framed, which has already passed the public information process ”, adds the Ministry.

The rate is aimed at fighting obesity and sugar consumption. It is the consumer who has to pay the tax directly. The tax consists of two sections: the first levies 0.08 euros per litre on beverages that have between five and eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitres; and the second increases sugary drinks with more than 8 grams per 100 millilitres by 12 cents.