Breaking News – Police officer stabbed while performing welfare checks

A POLICE officer was stabbed several times while performing a welfare check in Southampton at lunchtime, Thursday, October 15.

The officer was checking on the welfare of a man just after midday, Hampshire Police said.

At the property, the policeman was stabbed several times, the police said in a statement that an attempted murder investigation is underway.

The officer’s injuries are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers in the aftermath of the stabbing.

A 51-year-old man from Southampton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said, “Our thoughts are very much with the officer and his family at this time.

“We have a man in custody arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and we progressing the investigation, carrying out enquiries, conducting house to house visits and scoping CCTV opportunities.

“At the same time, we are providing support to the officer’s family and his colleagues following this incident.

“I would like to reassure you that there we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”