Breaking News - Donald Trump declares that the only person more famous than him is Jesus
Trump claims only Jesus is more famous than he is Credit - twitter

DONALD Trump has bragged that the only person more famous than him is Jesus Christ.

Whilst addressing a rally of supporters in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday, October 15 , Trump shared a conversation he’d had, saying,

‘Somebody said to me the other day “You’re the most famous person in the world by far” ‘I said “No I’m not.” He said “Yes you are,”, I said “No I’m not” He said “Who’s more famous?” I said “Jesus Christ.”‘

Trump then basked in the cheers of fans after delivering his punchline, adding,


‘I’m not taking any chances.’

The rally also saw Trump repeatedly brand rival Joe Biden ‘corrupt’ and claim the Democratic presidential nominee was in the pocket of the Chinese government.


 

 




