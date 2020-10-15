Boy has spent over 200 nights in a tent after promise to a dying neighbour

A BOY has spent more than 200 nights sleeping in a tent out in his garden after making a promise to a dying neighbour that he would “have an adventure in here”.

10-year-old Max Woosey made a wish come true for his neighbour and family friend, Rick Abbott, who gave the tent to the young boy after he knew he had only weeks left to live.

Rick, who was 74-years-old when he died of cancer in February, told Max: “I want you to promise me you will have an adventure in it.”

Now, Max is fulfilling his promise and plans to continue going for a full year.

He has raised more than £16,000 for the North Devon Hospice that cared for Rick and his wife in their final days.

According to the amazing young lad he has enjoyed “escaping” his parents and has loved being able to “read the Beano for as long as you want”.

“I sometimes get a bit freaked out when it’s stormy weather, but I wouldn’t say I get scared,” said fundraising Max.

The boy who has spent over 200 nights in a tent, with the original having to be replaced at one point, has done an amazing job for the hospice after making the promise to his dying neighbour Rick, and was thanked the hospice’s chief executive Stephen Roberts for his “phenomenal” efforts.

Max began his adventure on March 28 after hospice fundraising events were cancelled due to the coronavirus, with Roberts saying the money raised “could not [have] come at a better time”.

