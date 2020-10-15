Boris Johnson rejects Sweden-style herd immunity

BORIS Johnson had sided with leading scientific experts saying the number of potential deaths would be ‘too great to bear’ with this controversial approach.

A team of 80 scientists, led by Dr Deepti Gurdasani from Queen Mary University, have written a letter to the UK’s top medical journal The Lancet warning against a Sweden-style herd immunity strategy, stating that “Such a strategy would not end the Covid-19 pandemic but result in recurrent epidemics, as was the case with numerous infectious diseases before the advent of vaccination. “

Many support the herd immunity strategy, with a petition launched this month by the Great Barrington Declaration receiving more than 30’000 signatures from medical professionals and a further 450’000 from members of the public. The herd immunity strategy was first popularized by Sweden, who didn’t go into lockdown but reported a high number of deaths from the virus.

Scientists warned in their letter that to follow the approach suggested by the Great Barrington petition would be a ‘dangerous fallacy unsupported by scientific evidence’.

Borsi Johnson this week came down on the side of the scientists, saying that “we can’t let the virus rip”.

