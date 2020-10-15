Baileys fans go wild for new limited edition Apple Pie flavour

BAILEYS have nailed the festive season drink with flavours like Pumpkin Spice and Red velvet cupcake flavours, but this year they have upped their game!

-- Advertisement --



The Irish Cream manufacturers have sparked yet another frenzy with the announcement of a limited edition Baileys Apple Pie liqueur.

Social media users have taken to Facebook desperate to get their hands on a bottle, with many admitting they’re already ‘drooling’.

Social media users have revealed they’re eager to try the new alcoholic beverage and have already checked the shelves at their local stores in the hopes of purchasing.

One person wrote: ‘Sounds nice may have to try that’

‘Oh dear, I’m drooling,’ another said.

A third added: ‘Yummy, I can’t wait to try it’

The description for the new drink reads, ‘Baileys Apple Pie has taken the timeless, nostalgic dessert we all grew up loving and made it drinkable with and hint of adult fun and we couldn’t be more in love. Grab yours now to see what all the fuss is about… trust us, you don’t want to miss this one!’

Danielle Merry head of e-commerce at The Bottle Club said, ‘There is something intrinsically comforting about the taste of apple pie and as we head into autumn, Baileys Limited Edition Apple Pie Liqueur is the ideal beverage to appreciate with the change of season.

‘Like the introduction of Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake Liqueur last year we’re sure that this latest flavour will be incredibly popular, so stock up now so you can pour yourself a slice of apple pie and avoid disappointment!’