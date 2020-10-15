Testing the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio!

So many people think that unless you have owned an Alfa Romeo you are not a true petrol head, and you can kind of see their point. While classic Alfas probably still deserve their reputation for being temperamental, newer models have long left that reputation behind.

-- Advertisement --



The trouble is reputations can take a long time to disappear and that’s a shame because it prevents many people from enjoying some cracking cars, and they don’t come anymore cracking than the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

The ‘standard’ Stelvio range is by no means backward in accelerating forward, with even the least athletic engine producing 190hp and the most powerful 280hp. It is the 510hp Quadrifoglio that is the real. star though, it’s like an automotive Summanus. This is an SUV very definitely designed with performance, rather than off-roading in mind, and it REALLY performs.

While it does have off road ability it’s certainly no Land Rover, but that really misses the point of the Stelvio. If you want all-wheel-drive confidence, performance, practicality and lots of fun the Quadrifoglio is for you.

It doesn’t come cheap though with prices starting at €80,710(£73,195), which puts the Alfa against some very stiff competition from arguably more premium badges. Standard fare on the Quadrifoglio is suitably generous, as you would expect on car of this price, and the interior is a heady mix of leather, Alcantara and, if you spend €4,052(£3,675), carbon fibre seat backs and steering wheel accents.

On the road the Quadrifoglio has a bit of a dual personality. It is quite happy to potter through urban streets, but show it a more open road and its inner darkness is revealed. Reaching 62mph in 3.8 seconds is good in anyone’s book, but when you’re talking about a large SUV it is particularly impressive. The Quadrifoglio is light thanks to the use of aluminium and carbon fibre but its performance all round, not just speed, from the way it puts power down, handling and steering is superbly accomplished. You can add a more stopping power too, with optional carbon fibre brakes at €6,506(£5,900). No that’s not a misprint!

This is a well-honed, well-crafted and hugely entertaining car. It manages to combine so many positive attributes and is a delight to drive. I suspect many premium badge drivers will stay loyal to their usual fare, but the few that don’t will not be disappointed.

-Ends–

Facts at a Glance

Model: Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Engine: 2.9-litre, bi-turbo, V6-cylinder, Gasolina/ Petrol

Gears: 8-speed automatic

Performance:0-100kmh (62mph) 3.8seconds/ Maximum Speed 283kmh(176mph)

Economy: 9.8l/100km(28.8mpg) combined driving-NEDC

Emissions:222g/km-NEDC

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

Thank you for reading this column, “Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio”. For more, visit the Euro Weekly News website.