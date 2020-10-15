A community in Los Altos breaks new ground as squatters are ‘speedily evicted’

A local community in Los Altos, Costa Blanca South, has broken new ground as squatters are ‘speedily evicted’. A process which usually takes months, if not years, has been successfully completed in less than 4 weeks.

Residents claimed that a family had illegally moved into an unoccupied house in the neighbourhood after the owner had passed away. Working together as a community, the squatters were denounced and quickly brought to face Orihuela Court. The illegal tenants were given notice to vacate the premises before local police were involved.

Expats took to social media to congratulate the move.

One Facebook user said: Brilliant news. Quick, swift shift. Just how it should be. Hope others have the same outcome soon.

Indeed it is hoped that this court ruling will set a new precedent for how squatting cases are handled.

As reported in Costa Blanca People, the lawyer acting on behalf of the local residents said: “This ruling is of a social significance, leaving the door open for other affected people and communities to recover their property quickly.”

