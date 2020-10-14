World champion swimmer suspended for having an extra-marital affair

REIGNING 200m and 400m individual medley world champion swimmer, Daiyo Seto, has been suspended by the Japan Swimming Federation for having an extra-marital affair.

Seto was forced to step down as Japan’s Olympic swim team captain after he admitted having an extra-marital affair, however, the 26-year-old will be eligible for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, due to the ruling that his suspension was only until the end of the year.

The Olympian, who won an 400m individual medley bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was suspended after he breached the governing body’s sportsmanlike conduct standard.

The four-time world champ said in a statement: “I think my apology is to continue swimming, restoring the trust of my family, who have been deeply hurt by my irresponsible behaviour.

“I would like to seriously face swimming with the determination to start over so that my family and everyone will recognise me as a swimmer again.”

