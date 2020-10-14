With the delivery of Amazon Prime Day it’s worth remembering the benefits of shopping local.

While the retail giant’s bargain extravaganza has seen a flurry in online buying, shopping local helps more than just store owners.

The coronavirus pandemic, has left small businesses in an unprecedented situation, and coupled with the growing trend in purchasing products on the internet, they face an uncertain future.

So why should we be shopping local?

According to Michael H. Shuman, author of the book Going Local, doing just that “does not mean walling off the outside world. It means nurturing locally owned businesses which use local resources sustainably, employ local workers at decent wages and serve primarily local consumers”.

He says it means becoming more self-sufficient and less dependant on imports.

“Control moves from the boardrooms of distant corporations and back into the community where it belongs,” he added.

The Local Good was founded in 2007 as a hub that promotes a “more local and green lifestyle”. And the site has put together a list of why shopping on your doorstep benefits all.

*More money is kept in the community because locally-owned businesses often purchase within their.

*Local business proprietors donate more to lcoal charities than non-local owners.

*It supports the character of your local community and makes the area more desirable.

*The environmental impact is reduced as small businesses tend to set up shop in the town or village centre, often within walking distance, which means less congstion and pollution.

*Most new jobs are provided by local businesses, which are apparently the largest employers nationally.

*Owners of small businesses live in the community and invest in it.

*Customer service is often better as people tend to be hired for their expertise.

*Local businesses require comparatively little infrastructure and more efficiently utilise public services relative to chain stores.

*A marketplace of thousands of small businesses is the best way to ensure innovation and low prices over the long-term.

*They listen. It’s a fact that businesses respond to their customers but your values and desires are much more influential to your local community business than the large big box stores, claims The Local Good.

