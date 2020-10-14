Water feature The Source of Hope unveiled on National Day

ON Monday October 12, to celebrate Spain’s National Day, the Mayor of Motril Luisa María Garcia Chamorro hosted an event in the Parque de Los Pueblos de América where she thanked and congratulated all of the residents of the municipality for their solidarity in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

She praised all of the workers who had continued to give their services to the community during this difficult time and said that the Spanish people would emerge from this pandemic stronger.

-- Advertisement --



The Council unveiled a new water feature, The Source of Hope in recognition of those who had lost the fight and for those who bravely battled on.