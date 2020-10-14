Huge crowds gathered in Liverpool’s city centre as pubs shut just hours before the new lockdown.

Crowds of ‘COVIDIOT’ party revellers had to be dispersed from Liverpool city centre last night as the local population headed into tier three restrictions to beat back the coronavirus. One video, taken from a flat above the party area, showed hundreds of people blocking the streets as a police car attempted to move through them.

The person who took the footage said that it was “one of the most horrible sights that I’ve witnessed”. The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “A large group of young partygoers who were defying every single social distancing rule imaginable attacked a police car on Concert Square.

“This event had a particularly big impact on me because it made clear that this second lockdown that Liverpool will find itself in from tomorrow will have the potential to unleash a very dangerous wave of riots and uprising of people that don’t believe in coronavirus restrictions. This video might just be the start.” Video courtesy Inzamam Rashid.

WATCH: Scenes in Liverpool city centre as people take to the streets just hours before the city region goes into Tier 3 lockdown restrictions. I wonder how @MetroMayorSteve and @mayor_anderson feel about this. @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/mYUN9AsBGy

— Inzamam Rashid (@inzyrashid) October 13, 2020

