TRUMP’S son tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time as his parents, reveals First Lady Melania.

Melania revealed all in a 700-word personal essay released on Wednesday. She said that while Baron Trump’s results had come up positive in a second round of testing, he exhibited no symptoms and has since tested negative again.

In her essay Melania wrote: “My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

Melania hasn’t been seen in public since it was announced that she had tested positive, and although she decided against going to hospital the describes the who experience as a ‘rollercoaster.’

“I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food,” Melania wrote.

