Tory revolt against 10pm curfew

Many Tory MPs do not agree with Boris Johnson at all and have voted against many of his actions.

The 10pm curfew has proved to be an extremely controversial action, and in the House of Commons there has been debate after debate after the matter. The Tory MPs are against the curfew and lockdown as it will impacts the economy dramatically.

There could be as many as 40 Conservatives that will vote no for the higher tier of the three-tier system. Around 14 Conservative MPs voted against the ‘rule of six’. The rule is in attempts to limit the number of people socialising outdoors.

Although there are so many votes against the stricter rules, it will be unlikely that the rebels will win the votes as people are in favour of cutting down the numbers. They may not be in favour of more restrictions as it is hard to get on with everyday life, but if the rules are stricter, cases will drop faster.

