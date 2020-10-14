Three cousins killed after being struck by lightning on a beach in La Union, Philippines.

TEENAGERS, Tristan, 15, Rhian, 17, Eunicer, 18 died after the freak lightning strike, while a fourth cousin, Patrick 18, remains in a critical condition.

The four cousins had gone for a picnic on the coast near their home when the lightning bolt struck on October 10.

According to reports, they were in the sea when it started to rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

As they rushed to get their things together a bolt of lightning struck the beach and they fell to the sand unconscious.

Passers-by found them about half an hour later, and carried them to a nearby car before rushing them to hospital.

Three of the teenagers sadly died. Patrick fell into a coma with severe burns on his body and remains critical.

The victims’ smartphones could have attracted lightning close to them, according to City Chief Meteoroligcal officer, Engr Jose Estrada Jr.

He warned against using phones while outside during thunderstorms, pointing out shiny materials can attract lightning, as well as radiation from smartphones, reports The Sun.

Council official, Jesusa Iglesia, said patrols of the beach will be stepped up to “prevent teenagers from sneaking in again” and urged people to stay at home, particularly if the weather is bad.

