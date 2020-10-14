Street names changed to remove links with Franco

IN accordance with a Balearic law which was first promulgated in 2018, the Llucmajor Council has renamed five streets which had connections with Spain’s Francoist past.

The law also requires that at least one street is dedicated to important altruistic organisations and in this case, the street connected with Admiral Vierna in Bahia Grande is now known as the street of Blood Donors.

-- Advertisement --



Other changes see the disappearance of signs honouring Gomez Ulla, Cardinal Rossell, Admiral Moreno and Moll Duniach Marinera with replacements recognising Monserrat Parets, Street Photographer Toni Catany, Font Obrador and Ses Riveretes.