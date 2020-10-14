Spice Girls Reunion? “It would be rude not to” says Mel C

Spice Girls Reunion? “It would be rude not to” according to Spice Girl Melanie C AKA Sporty Spice.

The 46-year-old pop star, who has released her self titled album, Melanie C, last week which entered the album charts at number 8, her first top 10 album in 17 years, revealed on the Lorraine show this morning that the world’s most successful girl group of all time are hoping to regroup next year.

Melanie stated that she will do “everything in my power” to get the girls back on stage to mark their 25th anniversary next year.

“We had the most incredible year last year, playing stadiums all across the UK and Ireland and we have got to do it again”

“We talk about it all the time.”

However, she added that with everything going on this year, many of the biggest acts have been put on hold until next year and would potentially set the reunion back.

Lorraine also went on to ask if they would release a biographic movie like ´Rocket Man´ or ´Bohemian Rhapsody´?

Mel replied: “I think the music and the story of the Spice Girls, the beginnings of it, everything that happened in between, I think it’s perfect subject matter for one of those movies.”

