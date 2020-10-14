Experts say that ‘Confident’ rats are crawling into UK homes through toilets and letterboxes after breeding soared during the lockdown.

Pest control company Rentokil has said that rats are invading homes in the UK through toilets and letterboxes after the coronavirus lockdown ‘boosted their confidence.’

With fewer people on the streets and less food waste available to scavenge from, experts at Rentokil said the lockdown period from March to June caused rats to become more confident. The pest control company said it has seen a 22 per cent increase in call-outs for its services compared to the average summer over the past six years. Until the crisis is over and everyday life returns to normal it looks like the filthy vermin are here to stay, for the time being at least.

The experts also noted that rats have increasingly been seen in daylight, despite being nocturnal animals, which suggests businesses have been producing less waste during the lockdown period, forcing rats to search for food during the day in households.

A spokesman for the company said: “With some regional lockdowns now in force, and people being told to work from home if they can, Rentokil suggests rodent sightings may continue, as they search for food near to homes and vacant business premises.

“It recommends that homeowners and businesses remain vigilant for signs of rodent activity and seal off any potential entry points of a building.”

