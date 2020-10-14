Spaniard Santolino finishes third in the Andalucía Rally

SPANIARD Lorenzo Santolino finishes third in the Andalucía Rally race that kicked up some serious dirt.

A superb drive from Argentinian Kevin Benavides (Monster Energy Honda Rally) meant he claimed the overall victory.

Second went to Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren (Monster Energy Yamaha Rally), who made a remarkable comeback following his big crash in Dakar, with speedy Spaniard Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco TVS Rally Factory) achieving his first major rally podium finishing only seconds behind.

Man-to-beat Benavides commented after his win: “Obviously we haven’t been doing a lot of racing since the Dakar but I have been training hard and working with a sports psychologist to maximize my performance.

I live near Salta and the tracks there aren’t dissimilar to what we discovered here in Andalusia so that helps. I didn’t really have a strategy I just took each day at a time. The bike went really well and the team did a great job.”

Third place Spaniard Santolino excitedly spoke after the race: “Yes super happy to finish third here. Maybe the fact that I am Spanish and we were racing on Spanish soil was good for me but it is nevertheless important for my confidence going into the Dakar.

“The team has been working hard to develop the bike and it went really well here, so many thanks to them.”

