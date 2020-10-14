Spain’s National Police boosts armory by adding 300 Taser guns and 15,000 extendable batons.

Electric pistols, also known as tasers, are an electronic device that affects the muscular nervous system in order to immobilise the subject by means of electric shocks.

-- Advertisement --



The person immobilised by a stun gun receives about 50,000 volts, leaving them paralysed for several minutes.

While taser guns reportedly do not leave the ‘victim’ suffering from any permanent damage, a 2012 study published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, found they can cause “ventricular arrhythmias, sudden cardiac arrest and even death.

Back in June, the Ministry of Interior clarified that is not “mandatory” or “necessary” for police officers in Spain to record the event in which they use their tasers.

“300 units have been purchased…whose assignment to various units and services, primarily uniformed, is expected to be soon,” said the police in a tweet today.

“Its use, eminently deterrent, will be restricted to those officers who have passed the theoretical-practical training necessary for their possession, use and handling.

“In addition, 15,384 extendable police batons have been acquired for officers, and they also need to receive specific training for manipulation, maintenance and correct use,”

Extendable are said to be “one of the most reliable options when it comes to non-lethal self-defense weapons”, which can be deployed within a moment’s notice allowing officers to incapacitate a dangerous suspect/offender.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Spain’s National Police boosts armory by adding 300 Taser guns and 15,000 extendable batons”.

For more up-to-the-minute International, National and Local News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.