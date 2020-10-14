Silence of the Lambs house is up for sale

BUFFALO Bill’s house from the 1992 hit movie The Silence of the Lambs is up for sale.

“Rare Opportunity to own a prominent property featured in an Academy Award Winning Movie,” the listing reads. “With everything the home offers AND ties to the classic horror film [this] ionic property would make for an amazing Airbnb!”

The house was originally listed for sale back in 2015, but this time round it could be yours for less than $300,000, according to the listing agents Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad.

The Silence of the Lambs became the first horror film to win an Academy Award; Its main protagonist Buffalo Bill is a serial killer who murders overweight women and skins them so he can make a “woman suit” for himself.

The Buffalo Bill farmhouse in Pennsylvania boasts four bedrooms, a pool, gazebo, fountain, rose garden and three-car garage.

