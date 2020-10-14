Robots set to help improve farmers crop yields

ROBOTS from Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are set to help improve farmers crop yields, according to Project Mineral lead, Elliot Grant.

Mr Grant wrote in an article on Medium: “What if every single plant could be monitored and given exactly the nutrition it needed?”

“What if we could untangle the genetic and environmental drivers of crop yield?”

Those questions plan to be answered with the launch of Project Mineral, which is part of Alphabet’s X company, according to Mr Grant.

The test robots have been rolling through the fields on upright pillars, designed to bring the least amount of disturbance to the plants, whilst collecting large amounts of data on how the crops grow.

The company want to improve the food shortages of the world with its robots providing as much information to farmers about how best to grow crops.

The rise of robots has been well documented recently with a Costa del Sol Hospital using state-of-the-art robots to carry out PCR testing.

These robots are not being designed to take the place of farmers, who may have information about the soil content or the weather, but according to the company, the crop robots has been designed to see how plants “actually grow and respond to their environment”.

A company statement read: “Over the past few years, the plant buggy has trundled through strawberry fields in California and soybean fields in Illinois, gathering high quality images of each plant and counting and classifying every berry and every bean.”

