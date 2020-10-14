As Amazon Prime Day is expected to hit an all-time record, retailers big and small are looking to “participate in that energy” with their own online deals.

Retailers are expected to use the latest technology to try to manage their supply chains and smooth out the customer experience during a tougher than expected holiday season.

A late Amazon Prime Day means an early start to the holiday shopping season this week. The annual shopping event has become a holiday in its own right, with July 15 – one of last year’s Prime Days – trailing behind only Cyber Monday and Black Friday for online shopping last year, according to retail research firm NPD Group.

Amazon doesn’t release specific revenue numbers around its Prime Day events, but the company said it sold more than a staggering 175 million items during last year’s Prime Day!

For the small businesses who sell their products on Amazon as third-party sellers, Prime Day could offer them a chance to boost sales. Many retail shops have suffered significant drops in business amid closures and other obstacles brought on by the past several months of the pandemic.

