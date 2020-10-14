Quality Street Fans ‘Furious’ Over missing Favourites

Quality Street Fans are ‘Furious’ over missing favourites as Nestle limit production over COVID crisis problems.

This is serious!

This is going to be hard to take in so please make sure you are sitting down. The Chocolate Caramel Brownie sweets are missing from the Quality Street tubs! As if we don’t have enough to contend with, lockdowns, no work, pubs shut, James Bond delayed for the ‘nth’ time and then this happens!

Laying the blame

Thousands of customers took to social media to complain after multiple tins of sweets were severely lacking in their favourite flavours- I mean, its such a let-down isn’t it? A spokeswoman did apologise though to upset chocolate lovers, blaming a problem at Nestle’s factory for the shortfall of our ‘fudgy favourite’.

Fans ‘devastated’

Quality street connoisseurs will, of course, know that the brownie replaced the Toffee Deluxe in the 12-strong selection last year – and soon hit the sweet spot with fans. Dad Matthew Tindle asked of makers Nestle: “I’ve just emptied a box on the table for the kids to choose what they’d like. Where are the chocolate caramel brownies?! My eight-year-old son is devastated. Explain yourselves.”

Mental health nurse Summer Wight said her colleagues at Yorkshire Ambulance Service HQ were unhappy that several boxes purchased contained zero brownies- nuff said! Another customer counted the sweets (don’t we all?) in his 650g tub and found just four purple ones but eight orange cremes- what a let-down! Well, at least he has his massive collection of unsharpened pencils to keep him happy over Christmas…

