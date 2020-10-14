PARIS and 8 other major cities under curfew from Saturday as France battles the second wave.

Paris, Lille, Rouen, Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, Lyon, Grenoble, Aix-en-Provence and Montpellie will all face a 9pm – 6am curfew beginning this Saturday, French president Emanuel Macron announced tonight.

It follows the biggest daily spike in cases today of 7’332. All bars, restaurants, theaters and similar establishments will have to adhere to the month-long curfew.

In a live TV interview today, Macron said: ‘This virus that we have known from the beginning and which has struck us for eight months, is coming back,’ he said.

‘We have not lost control. We are in a situation which is worrying and which justifies that we are neither inactive nor in panic.

‘It is equally worrying in other European countries, such as Germany which is also taking restrictive measures.

‘Spain and the Netherlands are also in a very worrying situation, and have taken very restrictive measures in recent days’.

This comes after Spain today announced that all bars and restaurants in Catalonia will be closed for 15 days, as reported by Euro Weekly News.

