Palma Council hands out 50,000 face masks to those in need

THE Palma de Mallorca Council is to distribute 50,000 free face masks to charities and organisations that work with those in need in the city.

Those who will benefit are those who use different municipal services that care for vulnerable people such as Social Welfare and Social Justice, Feminism and LG TBI (10,000 masks).

An Association formed by about thirty organisations that work in the community to eradicate poverty and social exclusion such as Caritas, Red Cross and Naüm, (24,000 masks).

Other charities such as ONCE and (10,000 masks).

Food Bank of Mallorca (6,000 masks).

The cost of masks was paid for by the Government of Spain.