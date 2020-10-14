New extendable ladder on order for Palma Fire Brigade

THE Palma Council has approved the purchase of a new 32 metre automatic extendable ladder costing €702, 479 (plus VAT) for the Palma Fire Brigade.

This important new piece of kit will take about 14 months to be constructed so should be in service between November and December 2021.

An existing ladder of similar length has been out of service but has now been repaired after suffering an accident to its basket at the Fire Station and with this back there is a working fleet of three similar vehicles available for use.