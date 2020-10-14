LEADERS of the Neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece.

-- Advertisement --



Neo-Nazi leaders, including former MPs, of Golden Dawn have each been sentenced to 13 years in prison by a court in Athens, at the end of a historic hearing.

Golden Dawn is a far-right criminal organization and political party in Greece. It began its seven-year stint in parliament in 2012 and has used violence, intimidation and murder targeting trade unions, migrants and refugees and the LGBTQ community.

Golden Dawn’s founder and self-styled führer has openly identified it as nationalist and racist. Today, Nikolaos Michaloliakos has been sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for a range of crimes, including the hire of hit squads to eradicate political enemies and illegal arms possession.

A Holocaust denier and Hitler defender, Michaloliakos steadfastly denies all crimes, despite the overwhelming evidence against him. He took to Twitter last week to defend himself. “We were condemned for our ideas. When illegal immigrants are the majority in Greece, when [the government] hands over everything to Turkey, when millions of Greeks are unemployed on the street, they will remember Golden Dawn.” His account has since been suspended.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Neo-Nazi leaders sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!