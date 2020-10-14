NATIONAL identity cards will no longer be accepted at the border from EU nationals wishing to enter the UK.

The government has warned that it has begun ‘phasing out’ the use of national identity cards to enter the UK. From October 1st 2021 nationals from the EU, as well as Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will have to produce a valid passport to enter.

However, the Home Office has said that there will be some exceptions, with those meeting the criteria being able to use identity cards until December 2025 if they :

have settled or pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme

have a frontier worker permit

are an S2 Healthcare Visitor

are a Swiss Service Provider

As well as affecting those travelling to the UK, the end of the Brexit transition also marks travel restrictions for British nationals. Currently, Britons can travel freely throughout Europe once their passport is valid for the duration of the trip, but from January 1st 2020 “you must have at least six months left on an adult or child passport to travel to most countries in Europe (not including Ireland),” the UK government says.

