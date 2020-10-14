Midwife furious as she’s suspended for helping with home birth

A MIDWIFE based in Glasgow has been suspended after assisting with a home birth without insurance, Krishinda Powers-Duff is challenging her case with the industry’s governing body.

Krishinda, who has worked as a qualified midwife for over 10 years, attended at the home of a woman during her labour on July 31 this year.

The woman had intended to have a free birth but called Krishinda when she came into difficulty.

After realising both the woman and the baby were in danger due to complications with the birth, Krishinda carried out emergency procedures a enabled a safe delivery of the baby.

However, as she was not then insured for carrying out home births, Krishinda reported the incident to the national governing body, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Following a hearing on August 28 this year, she was issued a shocking 18-month suspension.

Krishinda has since created a Go Fund Me page seeking support for her case and advocating against what she calls the “very real crisis that is happening in the maternity services in the UK.”

Krishinda claims, “Damage is being done to the women who access the maternity services and midwives who are persecuted for trying to support these women in their choices.”

Krishinda’s page has raised a total of £1906 of a target of £8400 with 20 per cent of the money going towards the Radical Midwives Association and the fund for independent midwives, Childbirth Choices Matter.

She claims the initial NMC judgment against her was “harsh” and said the organisation is “really an agency of bullying and corruption”.

She says, “They run on a premise that you are guilty until proven innocent but make no efforts to investigate the allegations made against those who have been referred.”

Krishinda says, she is working to clear her name before moving to Spain to continue working in her field, where her efforts will be more appreciated.